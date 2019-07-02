Onslow County to get $7.4 million in FEMA, state funds to repay costs of Hurricane Florence cleanup

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

FEMA and the state of North Carolina have approved more than $7.4 million to reimburse Onslow County for debris removal costs after Hurricane Florence.

More than 1.3 million cubic yards of vegetation and other debris were collected from public rights of way throughout the county. Funds for this project cover work completed from Sept. 15, 2018 through March 15, 2019.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is nearly $5.6 million and the state’s share is nearly $1.9 million. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.