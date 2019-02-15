Onslow County Dix Crisis Intervention Center welcomes patients

A rehabilitation center in Jacksonville has officially opened its doors to patients.

20 people have checked into the Dix Crisis Intervention Center since their soft open on Wednesday.

Currently, the facility is only allowing voluntary patients. The center helps anyone who is dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues.

The center is a 16-bed facility open 24/7 on 215 Memorial Drive in Jacksonville.

“They meet with the clinicians, our nurses, our psychiatrists, and really just work on getting the help that they need. We come with a plan for them. They stay here, they have a hot shower, they get meals,” said Amy Pugsley, Chief Administrative Officer for RI International.

Officials say the goal is for patients to return successfully and safely back to the community.

“If they have challenges again, it’s not this one-stop and that they can’t come back again -that’s why we’re here. [It’s] to help them through those tough times until it gets to the point where they can start that recovery journey and it stick,” said Pugsley.

The center will allow for involuntary patients in the future.

Previous Story:

Onslow County took a major step Friday morning to help combat mental health and substance abuse issues in the Jacksonville area.

City and state officials gathered at the Dix Crisis Intervention Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new rehabilitation building.

“They’re going to get the right treatment. They’re going to get the right case management. They’re going to get into the right program to get them stable and get them into further treatment,” said Mike Yaniero, police chief of the Jacksonville Police Department.

According to Yaniero, there were 12 opioid overdose deaths in the city of Jacksonville last year.

“That’s more than homicides and fatal traffic crashes combined,” said Yaniero.

In the past three years, there has been an increase in crisis intervention calls by 42 percent. Attempted suicides have increased by 60 percent. Drug overdoses have increased by 69 percent.

The problem has impacted emergency and police departments increased the number of children in foster care and caused a financial drain in the community.

“Chief Yaniero, he brought it to our attention that it was costing the city of Jacksonville right at a million dollars in resources,” said Jack Bright, commissioner for the city of Jacksonville.

But now the 16-bed facility will allow both men and women to combat mental health and substance abuse issues.

“We will be focusing on individuals that are in immediate crisis and stabilizing them and discharging them back out to the community with appropriate resources,” said Grace Dolfi, site director for the Dix Crisis Intervention Center.

The goal is for the patient to successfully and safely return back to the community.

Doors will open in the coming weeks. The facility is located at 215 Memorial Drive in Jacksonville.