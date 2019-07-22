ONWASA working to repair sewer main in Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) ONWASA crews are working to repair a sewer main in Swansboro.

A sewer main collapsed along West Corbett Avenue near Shore Drive, officials said.

According to a press release, officials determined the ditch erosion had undercut an ONWASA truss-pipe sewer main that was part of the original Town of Swansboro sewer system.

Once undercut, the heavy sewer main collapsed, discharging untreated sewer water into a ditch that leads to Ward Creek, officials said.

It was previously reported that the spill led to Hawkins Creek, which may be a local name for Ward Creek.

After finding the break, additional ONWASA crews were dispatched to repair the damage.

Field supervisors estimate the broken main was discharging approximately 50 gallons per minute, placing the known spill at approximately 15,000 gallons.

The discharge has been stopped, but repairs are estimated to take longer than originally anticipated due to the discovery of an additional length of sewer main adjacent that had been apparently damaged by shifting of a nearby driveway headwall.

ONWASA is keeping the State of North Carolina Division of Water Quality informed.

On Monday afternoon, State recreational water quality officials issued a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming along the waterfront in Swansboro between the White Oak River Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway beacon #49.

The advisory is due to public health risks from this sewer line breach, officials said.