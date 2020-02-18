Open Source textbooks saving Beaufort County Community College students money

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) -Many college students are familiar with the heavy price tag textbooks can come with.

That’s why many teachers at Beaufort County Community College recently started using Open Source.

This free online resource allows students and teachers to use its textbook materials, while also allowing teachers to alter the material to help fit lesson plans better.

“It makes no sense to have them buy this very large textbook, this tomb they’re carrying around,” says BCCC English instructor Justin Littlefield.

“We’re not even going to use half this thing so why not get these PDF’s and have these available resources and read those instead.”

This semester alone, the college has saved students nearly $50,000 by using Open Source.

The college’s Social and Behavioral Science Department also has seen two-thirds of their instructors switch to digital as well.

They’re also working on expanding Open Source to more classes this year, which will make higher education more accessible to all of their students.