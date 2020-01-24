Operation ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ dismantles multi-state drug trafficking organization

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that over the course of the last several months in federal court, 32 people have been sentenced in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

The investigation was part of an Organized Crime Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation called Operation “Fall of the House of Usher,” which was undertaken in direct response to the explosion of kilogram amounts of extremely potent methamphetamine (with purities as high as 99%) being imported into Duplin, Sampson and New Hanover counties.

According to the DEA, the methamphetamine was so pure that some users reported consuming heroin to counter balance the effects.

The initial focus of the investigation was 33-year-old William Usher who imported multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from at least four separate drug trafficking organizations in California and Georgia.

The case is an example of the combining of an OCDETF operation with our Take Back North Carolina Initiative.

DEA and FBI task force officers were able to identify members and associates of this large scale organization and then partner with the United States Attorney’s Office to develop a strategy to dismantle this organization.

After being armed with local intelligence, law enforcement was able to utilize the substantial resources and tools of the federal government to help break the back of this organization.

The defendants’ convictions and sentencings were the culmination of an investigation that started in early 2017 focusing on the shift from local clandestine methamphetamine labs to high purity methamphetamine produced on a large scale outside North Carolina and being smuggled into Eastern North Carolina.

As part of the investigation, federal and local law enforcement conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine and heroin, executed search warrants and conducted traffic stops.

Information was also used to make arrests in California and South Carolina.

41 people were charged in the investigation, 40 have pleaded guilty in federal court, and 32 have been sentenced to date.

One defendant, Brandon Dudley, went to trial and was convicted by a jury.

Dudley is currently pending sentencing.

Of the 32 people sentenced, the combined sentence for all defendants is 3,351 months, which equates to an average sentence for this operation to 104 months.

According to law enforcement, the organization was responsible for the importation and distribution of more than 50 kilograms of methamphetamine.

A total of 40 firearms and more than $400,000 in currency and property have been seized.

Some of the defendants include:

Usher of Duplin County pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine (aiding and abetting) and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kevin White, 42, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

White was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Kevin Faircloth, 38, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Faircloth was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Eric Hernández, 24, of Sampson County, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Hernández was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Brian Sholar, 53, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

Sholar was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Marcus Spann, 19, of South Carolina, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of heroin, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Spann was sentenced to four years in prison.

Eric Dudley, 39, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of methamphetamine.

Dudley was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Héctor Menocal-Ruiz, 28, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Menocal-Ruiz was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

David Giguiere, 61, of Duplin County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

Giguiere was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Javier Mercado, 41, of California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Mercado was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Jesús Ríos, 39, of California, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Ríos was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Aaron Robichaux, 37, of New Hanover County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Robichaux was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Julio Najera, 26, of Sampson County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Najera was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The remaining defendants are scheduled to be sentenced over the course of the next few months.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Duplin, New Hanover County, and Sampson County Sheriffs’ Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation of this case.