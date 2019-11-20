Operation Homefront to distribute free holiday meals to 100 Camp Lejeune military families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Operation Homefront, partnered with Food Lion, will distribute 100-holiday meal kits to pre-registered military families at the Jacksonville Conference Center on Thursday through the national nonprofit’s annual Holiday Meals for Military program.

Each meal will include non-perishables as well as a gift card redeemable for the rest of the groceries necessary for a full holiday meal.

The Holiday Meals for Military program began Thanksgiving 2009 as the result of a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum.

A soldier, his wife, and infant had a handful of grocery items they could not afford, so a Beam Inc. employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries.

Since that time, the program has grown from initially providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 10,000 nationally this holiday season.

