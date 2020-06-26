Opinions vary on new mask mandate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

At 5pm on June 36th, Governor Cooper’s new mask mandate set in.

This order requires people to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Cooper and his task force implemented the order because Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in North Carolina.

Retail and restaurant workers also must comply and wear masks, this includes state employees too.

While many people agree with the order, others aren’t so sure.

“If everybody is staying six feet I’m not sure the mask is all that necessary,” said grocery shopper Ed Proctor.

Proctor told WNCT he has a mask and uses it for doctors visits, but feels there are other ways to protect yourself from the virus.

“I’m not a scientist. I’m not a doctor. I think people should wash their hands, and people should have consideration of others. Stay away, that would help reduce the spread as well,” said Proctor.

Shopper Cynthia McDougal feels the order is the right move in lowering the case count.

“I think everybody needs to be aware. Not only for your safety but for others,” said McDougal.

Business owners and operators have the ability under the new order to ask customers refusing to wear masks to leave.

If a customer continues to refuse, they can then be considered trespassers and even face citations or arrest.



