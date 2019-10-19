Oprah buys new iPhone for teen after joking about his cracked screen

Oprah Winfrey bought a new iPhone 11 for a young man after he took a selfie video with her and she saw that his phone screen was cracked.

In this video, the freshman at Morehouse College is seen with his friend taking a video with Oprah. She even says, “I see you in your cracked phone.”

Last week, Oprah paid a visit to Morehouse College in Atlanta and made a $13 million donation to their scholarship program.

On Twitter this week, the teen posted this update:

It’s the new iPhone 11 and a note from Oprah, saying, “We can’t have you out here viewing the world through a cracked screen or a cracked cover…”