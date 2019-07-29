Oprah’s Stedman Graham and Robert J. Brown to speak in New Bern

Stedman Graham and Robert J. Brown are set to speak at Tryon Palace’s North Carolina History Center in New Bern in August.

Stedman Graham, who is the longtime boyfriend of Oprah Winfrey, will discuss his latest book, “Identity Leadership,” and discuss how a leader is unable to lead others until he or she can first lead themselves. Graham will give his own prescriptive on how to guide based on his own philosophy.

Robert J. Brown will discuss his memoir, “You Can’t Go Wrong Doing Right,” and share his story of how a child of poverty rose to the White House and helped change the world. Brown believes the pivotal moments in life are the lessons that help us think differently about success and how we share that knowledge with each other.

After the lecture, there will be a reception and book signing.

Both books will be available for purchase in the Tryon Palace Museum Store.

