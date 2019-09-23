Live Now
Oregon Inlet welcomes a couple friendly visitors

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – The U. S. Coast Guard crew at Station Oregon Inlet got quite a couple unexpected, yet pleasant visitors late last week.

In a photo posted on Facebook Saturday, the crew gushed over two manatees, swimming at the basin.

Commonly found in the warm waters of the Florida coast, the manatees have managed to travel up North for a late summer swim.

One viewer noted the unusual sight of the so-called “gentle mermaids” rarely seen in the area.

“I hope they can find their way back home before the cold sets in.”

However, this wasn’t the first time manatees were spotted along the Outer Banks. Just last summer, a manatee was seen in the Oregon Inlet.

Manatees often move North in the summer in search of food sources through shallow, slow-moving water.

In 2017, manatees were reclassified from endangered to threatened.

