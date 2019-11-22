Organization looks to honor nation’s fallen heroes during the holidays

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) An organization here in the east is looking to spread some holiday cheer while honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.

They are looking to place a holiday wreath on a grave at the New Bern National Cemetery.

It’s crunch time for Wreaths Across America as they try to meet their goal of placing wreaths on all the graves at the New Bern National Cemetery.

Project leaders tell 9 On Your Side that they have about a week left of fundraising to get the orders in.

Right now, they are a little short of their goal.

But you can help them reach it, by sponsoring a wreath.

This will be the 9th year the national project has taken place in New Bern.

Its ultimate goal, to pay respect during the holiday season.

“It’s just a nice time during the season of giving, it’s a way to give back to these families to remind them that the veteran’s service hasn’t been forgotten and that their sacrifice was appreciated. It’s for the families but it’s really for the veterans,” said Kevin Yates, Location Coordinator, Wreaths Across America.

At the New Bern National Cemetery, there are over 7,500 graves.

1,000 of which are unknown soldiers.

That’s why the organization is looking to get as many people to participate.

If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath, each one is $15.

For more information, email newbernwreaths@gmail.com or click here