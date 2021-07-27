Organizers develop plans for future Pamlico County library

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Friends of the Pamlico Library are announcing new plans and a vision for the county’s newest addition.

The library is still two or three years away from getting up and running, but the community already knows what they want to see.

Planners want the building to support students and business owners with technological resources for them to learn and grow.

They’re even hoping to develop the space alongside FEMA, so the group can use it as a disaster command center.

They’re also making plans to include a multi-purpose room for meetings, plenty of computers, outside gardens, a gazebo, and of course a large selection of books.

Organizers believe the library is important to the development of their community.

“Reading, just plain old reading is so important to the development of people, development of the community,” said Bonnie Cap, Friends of the Pamlico Library president. “The library, it becomes a community center, and we feel that’s something the community at large needs.”

The group is fundraising and trying to secure grants to make their dream come to life. Cap thinks they’ll need around $2 million to complete the project.