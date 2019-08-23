Inadvertent connection to water main causes outage for area of Western Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) An area of Western Boulevard about one block in size, is without water due to an inadvertent disconnection for the water main for that area, officials said.

Officials said that City Utilities Maintenance crews were dispatched to near Staples when a plumber disconnected a 2” line from the City’s Western Boulevard Water Main.

The mainline had to be cut off to allow work on the smaller service line and to stop the leak created by the disconnection.

Water is expected to be out in the area for 2-3 hours, officials said.