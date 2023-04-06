ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across southwest and central Virginia.

Talking Turkey

Spring turkey season opens in Virginia on Saturday, April 8. The morning-only season runs until April 23. The all-day season starts on April 24 and goes until May 13. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says turkey numbers are solid in Virginia. The agency expects harvest numbers to be good this season.

Turkey season is upon us. (Photo: Randy Frango)

Turkey Tips

Randy Frango is an administrator on the Gobbler Talk – Virginia Report Facebook page and he is an accomplished turkey hunter. He has a few tips for turkey hunters:

Set up to a roost as close as you can without being seen. If you are seen, you are done.

Do not overcall.

If you see a gobbler roosting, wait for it to go to the ground before calling.

Crappie Craze!

It is that time of year, time to target crappies. The tasty panfish can be found in abundance in area lakes. Smith Mountain Lake, Kerr Lake (Buggs Island), and Holliday Lake are all popular waters to target crappies. The fish, both black and white crappies, are bunched up pre-spawn near sunken cover. Small jigs and spinners will take crappies, as will live minnows drifted or fished under a bobber.

Captain Tony Miller holds up some Smith Mountain Lake Crappies (George Noleff/WFXR News)

Magical Minis!

Salem-based Missile Baits just released its new line of Mini Magic Worms, and the lure has already proven to be a success. Company president and Bassmaster Elite angler John Crews says pro angler Bryan Schmitt used those Mini Magic Worms for a second-place finish at the Bassmaster Classic in March on the Tennessee River.

John Crews holds up a new Mini Magic Worm

Reel Connections

Reel Connections for Kids will hold its annual kid’s fishing event on May 21.

Reel Connections Take a Kid Fishing Event in June 2022 (Photo: George Noleff)

The non-profit works with local charities and faith-based organizations to provide a free day of fishing on Smith Mountain Lake with charter captains for children and their parents who otherwise would not get the chance. Reel Connections is looking for donations and sponsors. Interested persons can find out more at the group’s website.