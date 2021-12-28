Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter accepting recycled trees for their habitats

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport is taking tree donations to improve habitats and care for their animals. Brooke Breen the executive director says the trees make a big difference in the quality of life for their animals.

“Giving them things to do and things to look at and see and smell and you know, all these other things to engage their mind rather than being in a, you know, a solitary enclosure by themselves. They tend to be happier and more well adjusted in captivity when they have things to play with or tear apart or inspect, or, you know, whatever. So, the whole Christmas tree thing has been really beneficial to both us and the community,” said Brooke Breen, Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter executive director.

Breen says they still need plenty of trees this year. If you wish to contribute to their efforts, you can drop off your tree any time at the open gate during shelter business hours from 9 to 5.