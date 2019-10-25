Live Now
Outside westbound lane of Melvin Daniels bridge closed for roadway repair

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) – Recently discovered damage from Hurricane Dorian has prompted N.C. Department of Transportation to close the outside westbound lane of U.S. 64 over the Melvin Daniels Bridge between Nags Head and Manteo.

Storm surge from the September 6 hurricane washed out some of the supporting material underneath the lane.

The void underneath the roadway will need to be filled before the lane can be secured and reopened.

Repairs are expected to be completed early next week.

The fishing catwalk on the north side of the bridge remains open, but a 50-foot section at the eastern end of the catwalk will be closed for safety.

