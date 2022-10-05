ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with Atlantic Beach say drivers will encounter intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge Wednesday night for maintenance.

An NCDOT contractor who has been doing preservation work to the bridge needs to make adjustments to the substructure below the deck, according to a press release.

Starting at 10 pm Wednesday, October 5th through 6 pm Thursday, October 6th, the contractor will close the bridge to traffic in both directions and plans to do so multiple times. Each closure could last between 5 minutes to 15 minutes. Motorists should prepare for delays when using this bridge during this time.

