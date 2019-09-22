Overnight police checkpoint leads to recovery of drugs and stolen firearm

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- While conducting a driver license checkpoint on Highway 70 at Williams Road in New Bern, N.C., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division located drugs and a stolen firearm.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 22, deputies located heroin, marijuana, over $10,000 and two firearms in a vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen out of New Bern.

Following the stop, Thomas Maldonado, 19, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Maldonado also has an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for simple possession.

Dominick Gaiti, 20, of Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.