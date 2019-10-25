Overton receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Pitt County man has received the highest award for public service granted by the office of the governor.

Parker Overton received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Tuesday night.

The award is an honor for individuals who have shown extraordinary service to the state.

Overton is the founder of Overton’s, at one time the world’s largest watersports and marine accessories dealer.

The 75-year old told 9 On Your Side that receiving the award came as a surprise.

“I was very surprised,” said Overton. I was actually taken aback by it because I had no idea it was for me. I can just think of so many, many more people who deserve this award more than I do. In fact, I said they should’ve given it to my wife!”

Overton is currently chairman-elect of the Greenville Utilities Commission and chairman of the Board of the Vidant Health Foundation.