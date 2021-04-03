Owner of alleged Paranormal Hotspot, Skinwalker Ranch, Brandon Fugal on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Legend has it that supernatural activities occur on a piece of land surrounded by the Ute Indian Reservation in the Uintah Basin of Utah called Skinwalker Ranch.

Brandon Fugal, described it this way; “If you pull up Google Earth and you locate the exact center of the Uintah Basin it happens to fall on a unique piece of property that I acquired roughly five years ago.”

Brandon Fugal bought the land five years ago and brought in a team of scientists to see if the legends were true. He continued telling me; “This five hundred- and twelve-acre assemblage has become really the sight on not only global interest but is the most scientifically studied paranormal hotspot on the planet.”

The property is the subject of an investigative series on the History Channel. called “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch”.

We had an extended conversation that comprises this nearly thirty minute episode of Jessop's Journal.

Brandon was very forthcoming in our interview. I asked him; “What’s the thing that you now know that you didn’t know before that surprised you the most? His reply? “I bought the ranch as a skeptic. As a healthy skeptic. I had never seen a UFO, a ghost, an orb, or anything of the sort in my life and I disclosed that to the previous owner.”

Fugal claims that he and his team have experienced unexplained phenomenon. “Those first six months of owning it I really saw nothing myself that would lead me to believe that there was anything unusually. Well that all changed. I had with multiple witnesses with me an occasion where we saw what can only be described as an unidentified flying object, a craft a forty, fifty-foot-long silver disc hovering right above the mesa. Right in front of us. This wasn’t just a blinking light in the sky or something that was a little bit ambiguous. This was a solid object that appeared out of nowhere could move in the blink of an eye and over a twenty second period perform maneuvers that I believe defy any propulsion physics that we’re acquainted with.”

Have you seen a UFO? If you have, did you do one of those, “did you see that?” Brandon told me; “We were in shock. We were in complete shock. It caught us all off guard. To this day, I’m surprised.”

What do you think? Watch “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch” and decide for yourself. Season Two starts May 4TH on The History Channel.

