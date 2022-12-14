(WGHP) — A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, 2022, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Restaurants and stores in NC may be impacted by the recall, according to NCDHHS. Cases of gastrointestinal illness have been reported by North Carolinians who have eaten oysters associated with the recall.

Cases of illness are being reported nationwide as well.

NCDHHS and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality are working with local health departments to make sure that all food establishments are aware of the recall and ensure that the oysters are discarded and any illnesses are reported.

If you have purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 be sure to check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the TX1 area. If you have already removed the packaging, contact the seller to find out the source.

NCDHHS says that restaurant owners should contact their distributors for information on the source of their oysters and that all oysters from the TX1 area should be discarded.

Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can cause illness and some viruses that can be found in oysters may even survive the cooking process.

Pregnant women, older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of illness.

Anyone who is suffering from oyster-related illness symptoms such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache should seek medical attention.

To report an oyster-related illness please contact your local health department.