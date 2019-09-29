Pack Drops ACC Opener at Florida State

RALEIGH, N.C. (gopack.com) – NC State opened its ACC slate with a 31-13 loss at Florida State.



The scoring started with a trio of field goals by the two teams. FSU connected on a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter, and NC State’s Christopher Dunn hit from 29 and then 26 yards out in the second quarter to give the Pack a 6-3 lead.



Florida State finally broke through with the game’s first touchdown with 4:59 left in the first half. On a third-and-eight, QB Alex Hornibrook hit Tamorrion Terry on a slant and he took the short pass 43 yards for the score.



The Seminoles struck again in the final minute, as Hornibrook found Ontaria Wilson, this time for 40 yards, to give Florid State a 17-6 halftime lead.



A third unanswered FSU TD drive in the third quarter pushed the score to 24-6.



NC State cut into the lead with 13:04 left in the game, as QB Bailey Hockman threw his first career TD pass, a three-yard hookup with Emeka Emezie, to cut the lead to 24-13.



Florida State marched 75 yards down the field on the next possession, and a 41-yard TD pushed the final score to 31-13.



The Wolfpack had a season-best eight sacks in the game, the most for a Wolfpack team since also posting eight against Syracuse in 2014. Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison posted a career-high 3.5 sacks, the third-most for a Pack player in school history (only Mario Williams had more in a game when he had four twice).



UP NEXT:

The Wolfpack will have its first bye week next Saturday, then return to home action on Thursday, Oct. 10 and host Syracuse at 8 p.m.