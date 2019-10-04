Pactolus VFD hosts fundraiser for new equipment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) If you happen to be craving a BBQ meal you can get a plate all for a good cause in Pitt County.

The Pactolus Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their Annual Fall Barbecue Fundraiser.

An $8 donation gives you the option of minced barbecue, pulled pork, or even a chicken combination plate.

The proceeds go towards new equipment to be used by the fire department.

“It’s an annual event that we hold each and every year in order to like I said buy equipment and to be a better service to the Pactolus community,” said Jimmy Barber, Chaplain of Pactolus Fire Department. Well just come out, buy you a plate of barbecue, buy you a plate of chicken and we really appreciate your patronage.”

The barbecue fundraiser will continue until 7 p.m.

The fire department is located alongside Highway 264 east.