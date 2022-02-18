Pair of churches hosting free clothing giveaway

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – With the constantly changing weather, clothes are more important than ever. There’s a couple of local churches in Kinston willing to assist.

His Hands and Feet Outreach Ministry is teaming up with Love Grace Mercy Chruch to assist the public with clothing. The free clothing giveaway will have different sizes ranging from baby to adult sizes.

The pair of churches are hosting the free clothing giveaway at Liberty Christian Academy, located at 215 Kinston Highway in Richlands on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. until supplies run out.