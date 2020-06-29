Pamlico Community College ranks No.1 in NC for Online Community College

PAMLICO, N.C. (WNCT) –

Pamlico Community College has earned yet another award for its academics.

The college was recently ranked by Affordable Colleges Online (AC Online) as North Carolina’s best online community college for 2020.

The college prides itself on making continual improvements with low cost and high quality programs for their academics.

College President Dr. Jim Rose says he’s honored the college has seen so much recognition, crediting the colleges faculty and teamwork for this achievement.

students can expect to receive individual attention and helpful support.

If you’re interested in learning more on the award you can visit:

https://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/online-colleges/north-carolina/ or call Pamlico Community College at 252-249-1851, ext. 3002.