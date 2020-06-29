Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Pamlico Community College ranks No.1 in NC for Online Community College

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PAMLICO RANKED 3_265441

PAMLICO, N.C. (WNCT) –

Pamlico Community College has earned yet another award for its academics.

The college was recently ranked by Affordable Colleges Online (AC Online) as North Carolina’s best online community college for 2020.

The college prides itself on making continual improvements with low cost and high quality programs for their academics.

College President Dr. Jim Rose says he’s honored the college has seen so much recognition, crediting the colleges faculty and teamwork for this achievement.

students can expect to receive individual attention and helpful support.

If you’re interested in learning more on the award you can visit:

https://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/online-colleges/north-carolina/ or call Pamlico Community College at 252-249-1851, ext. 3002.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV