Pamlico County issues voluntary evacuation, to provide shelter Wednesday

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) As Pamlico County Emergency Management monitors Dorian, the County Control Group decided to issue a voluntary evacuation under the current State of Emergency on Wednesday.

The County Emergency Operations Center is partially operational and will begin 24-hour operations on Wednesday.

Pamlico County is working with the Shelter Support Staff and Pamlico Community College and has scheduled a Hurricane Shelter Opening for Wednesday at 8 p.m.

The Pamlico County Shelter is located at 5049 N.C. Highway 306 South at the Pamlico Community College (Johnson Building).

Bring basic necessities and medical supplies required for daily living.

Animals are permitted at the Pamlico County Shelter but are housed in a separate building and under the supervision of Pamlico County Animal Control.

Bring your own food, crate/kennel, medicines and bowls for each animal.