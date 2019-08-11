Pamlico County searching for missing teen

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County is in search of missing teen, Chelsea Marie Ringer.

She was reported missing on Saturday, August 10 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Chelsea is described as a white female, 17 years of age with brown hair and blue eyes. She is known to use the last name of “Lee” or “Ringer.”

She stands 5′ 01″ tall and weighs approximately 159 pounds.

Chealsea is reportedly in the company of a white or possibly Hispanic male identified as “Ricky Rodriguez” operating an (unknown model) “older model red in color 2-door truck.”

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Chelsea please contact the Pamlico County Sherriff’s Office at (252) 745-3101, reference case number 19-00761.