Craven CC’s Panther Pantry received a $5,000 grant to buy supplies that support the needs of students on campus.

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — The Craven Community College Foundation was granted $5,000 from International Paper on Dec. 6 to help support Panther Pantry, which provides nonperishable food and supplies to students in need.

“As the last two years have shown, we can never be too prepared to support our students through unexpected times of uncertainty,” said Craven Community College Associate Vice President for Students Zomar Peter. “This extremely generous donation will help keep our pantry shelves filled and give our students peace of mind so they can focus on college.”

Craven Community College will be able to use the funds from the grant to buy toiletry items, canned goods, household goods and childcare essentials.

Panther Pantry was established after Hurricane Florence by Craven Community College students. The pantry continued to serve as a campus resource ever since. Now it is managed by Craven Community College’s Campus Life Department.

More information about donating can be obtained by emailing peterz@cravencc.edu or calling (252) 638-4597.