Panthers Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly announces sudden retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Charlotte Panthers Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his sudden retirement Tuesday evening via the team’s Twitter page.

The 28-year-old was coming off his eighth season with the Panthers. He had 1,092 total tackles and 18 interceptions in his career. He spearheaded a Carolina defense that helped the Panthers reach Super Bowl 50.

“It’s never the right time to step away, but now is the right time for me,” he said in the video posted to the Panthers’ Twitter. “It’s a tough decision. I’ve thought about it a lot. I think now is the right chance for me to move on.”