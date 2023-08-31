Panthers safety Eric Rowe (20) was signed to the team’s practice squad Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Carolina Panthers signed a majority of their practice squad Wednesday, filling 11 of the 16 slots available.

A day after the 53-man roster was finalized, the team reported signing the following players back to the practice squad after being waived:

Offensive linemen Justin McCray﻿, Deonte Brown and J.D. DiRenzo﻿;

Running back Spencer Brown;

Defensive linemen Raequan Williams and Taylor Stallworth;

Outside linebackers Eku Leota and Jordan Thomas;

Safety Eric Rowe﻿;

Cornerbacks Stantley Thomas-Oliver III﻿ and ﻿Mark Milton﻿.

Those additions leave five spots remaining from the maximum of 16.

Teams can elevate players from the practice squad to the active roster for game day three times a season. Each time, they revert to the practice squad afterward. After those three elevations, the players would have to be signed to the active roster to play again.

Teams can elevate two practice squad players per week.