RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State lawmakers have filed a bill to improve parade safety across North Carolina.

The bill comes after the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade when a truck pulling a float lost control.

The bill is even named after her with the title of the “Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act.”

The proposed legislation would require communities with populations of more than 35,000 people to set specific rules for parades. These rules, in part, include:

A minimum age of 25 for drivers

Proof of vehicle safety history

Valid license and registration

A copy of the full proposed bill can be viewed here.