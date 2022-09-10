CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight between students on a Chester County school bus escalated to the point of a parent being apprehended, the bus driver driving to the Sheriff’s Office, and deputies breaking up the fight.

According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.

The fight began shortly after the bus arrived at a stop; a parent of one of the students involved stepped onto the bus, reports said.

The situation spiraled quickly, causing the bus driver to drive to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot and honk on the horn to get the authorities’ attention; deputies then broke up the fight.

Chester Middle and High School staff arrived on the scene to assist with the student’s dismissal to the parents.

Deputies said that one parent was arrested, and another was ticketed for disorderly conduct.

“We wish to thank our law enforcement partners at CCSO for their swift action in diffusing this serious situation,” said Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton. “We will continue to fully cooperate with them during their investigation.”