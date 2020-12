ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a welfare check resulted in finding two people who had died.

Officials said they conducted the welfare check in the 300 block of Betty Drive in Elizabeth City on Sunday at approximately 1:38 p.m. There was no sign of a forced entry into the home and no signs of foul play.

The incident was still under investigation Monday evening, officials said.