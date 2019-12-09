1  of  2
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office wins $500 in Aftermath K9 Grant

Photo courtesy: Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office received a $500 K9 Grant from Aftermath Services LLC.

Each year, Aftermath awards a grant to law enforcement agencies to improve existing K9 programs or help create new ones by providing financial support for safety equipment, training, and other expenses associated with maintaining a K9 unit.

The 10th Anniversary of Aftermath K9 Grant involved nearly 400 nominated agencies.

Aftermath will be onsite to present the check to the PCS Office on Tuesday, December 10 at 12:00p.m.

