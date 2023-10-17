WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division will showcase its programs this month during a career information fair for local high school students and members of the community.

Set for Oct. 26, the event will feature simulations that introduce attendees to PCC’s health sciences facilities and demonstrate how health care professionals work collaboratively to provide patients with the best care possible.

“This is PCC’s second career fair focused solely on promoting health care careers,” said Tami Flynn, co-chair of the PCC Health Sciences Career Fair. “It will offer attendees an opportunity to see firsthand the different types of health care professionals and how they collaborate with one another to provide quality patient care. It will also showcase the programs Pitt offers to prepare people for those careers.”

The event will take place in the college’s William E. Fulford and Herman Simon buildings and Davenport Multipurpose Room. Public and private high school students will visit in the morning and early afternoon. Homeschool students and members of the public are invited to stop by between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The last simulated tour begins at 5:45 p.m.

“An aging population and decline in individuals interested in pursuing careers in health care have combined to produce a shortage of health care workers like we’ve never seen,” said Kendall Commodore, PCC Health Sciences Career Fair co-chair. “Pitt Community College’s Health Sciences Division is working with community partners to bridge this gap.”

Representatives from each of Pitt’s 23 health sciences programs will be on hand throughout the fair to discuss curricula, career options and special admission requirements. Attendees will also have an opportunity to apply for PCC admission and learn more about student support services, including financial aid, counseling, disability and accessibility, student activities and athletics.

“It’s been mentioned before, but there’s really never been a better time than now to pursue a health care career,” said Elaine Spencer, interim dean of PCC’s Health Sciences Division. “We would love for anyone who may be considering working in the field to come out to our fair this month and find out how they can start their journey at PCC.”

There is no cost to attend the fair, and pre-registration is not required. Parking is also free and will be available in the lots outside of the Fulford Building.