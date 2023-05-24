GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt Community College is helping out the community by providing food for students in need.

PCC’s Counseling Services has installed a food pantry that includes water, canned goods, non-perishable items and even toiletries like deodorant and toothpaste.

“It’s challenging to focus on your school work when you’re struggling trying to figure out how to feed your family. Or when you’re hungry yourself. So we wanna provide that support for our students.” said Kim Reddick, a counselor at PCC.

Reddick added that students can come to the campus food pantry twice a month and that it is always open for students who need food.