WINTERVILLE—Pitt Community College is partnering with PBS North Carolina Education this month to provide free professional development training for early childhood educators.

The in-person seminar, titled “Sparking Curiosity in the Classroom with Elinor Wonders Why,” is part of PBS North Carolina Education’s Playful Learning Workshop Series 2023. It will take place March 28 in Pitt’s Charles E. Russell Building, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will be eligible for two contact hour credits toward professional development requirements.

“Our department is honored to partner with PBS North Carolina Education in providing this event,” said Melissa Rees, chair of PCC’s Education and Child Development Department. “This is an excellent opportunity for educators to learn fun and innovative ways of increasing STEM activities in their classrooms.”

Rees says this month’s workshop will utilize classroom resources that PBS LearningMedia has developed around the PBS KIDS animated series “Elinor Wonders Why,” which encourages children to follow their curiosity. She said participants will not only learn how to spark their students’ curiosity and incorporate science, literacy and social-emotional learning into their classrooms, they’ll discover ways families can continue the learning at home.

“PBS North Carolina Education creates an exciting training atmosphere that gives workshop participants opportunities to learn as they network with other educators in their communities,” Rees said. “The free training at PCC later this month will fill up quickly, so those who are interested in taking part in it should go ahead and reserve a spot as soon as possible. It’ll be an entertaining evening of hands-on activities and take-home resources.”

Registration for the workshop is required and can be completed online at pbsnc.org/workshops. Dinner is included, and participants will receive a free toolkit to use in the classroom.

Questions regarding this month’s workshop at PCC should be emailed to PlayfulLearning@pbsnc.org.