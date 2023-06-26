WINTERVILLE—The U.S. Department of State and J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board recently announced Pitt Community College’s Dr. Dan Mayo and Scott Temple have received Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards to visit Germany and Mexico, respectively.

As Fulbright Scholars, Mayo and Temple will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections between the United States and the nations they visit. They’ll engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, which may result in research collaborations abroad and partnerships between educational institutions.

Mayo, who started at PCC in 1997 and is currently its interim executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services, played a key role in establishing Pitt’s educational partnership with China’s Wuxi Institute of Technology (WXIT). By the time the 11-year collaboration wrapped up in 2017, several hundred WXIT students had earned associate degrees and certificates from PCC, more than 30 WXIT administrators, faculty and students had visited Pitt’s campus, and more than 50 PCC students and employees had studied or interned at WXIT.

“As educators, we’re obligated to do our very best to prepare our students for the global economy,” Mayo said. “We want them to have knowledge of other world regions and a healthy respect for other cultures. We also want to be certain we have prepared them for work in cross-cultural environments, either abroad or right here in eastern North Carolina.”

During his visit to Germany this fall, Mayo will participate in lectures, workshops and campus visits in Berlin and other parts of the country to get a better idea of the latest trends in the nation’s higher education system. He’ll also explore opportunities for academic exchanges with Germany and determine the challenges that must be overcome to establish them.

Temple, who has taught English and humanities courses at Pitt since 2016, was one of 16 postsecondary scholars from across the U.S. to be selected for participation in the 2023 Fulbright-Hays Seminar Abroad (FHSA) Program. He will visit Mexico July 3-31 to examine historic and contemporary issues that impact the country’s relationship with the United States and discuss ongoing and future binational learning initiatives.

Temple says he hopes to gain a better understanding of Mexican citizens and cultures during his visit and will use the information to enhance the curricula of his humanities classes and develop an innovative curriculum he can share with PCC students, faculty and staff. He says the experience will also benefit his ongoing efforts to support the Mexican migrant farmworker community in eastern North Carolina. In 2020, he produced a documentary about farmworkers and consumers, titled “At a Stranger’s Table.”

“In addition to teaching, connecting my research to the greater community is why I am so passionate to serve as a community college instructor,” Temple said.

Proposed by Sen. J. William Fulbright to promote “mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries of the world,” the Fulbright Program has emerged as the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange initiative. Since 1946, it has given approximately 400,000 students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds opportunities to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and find solutions to shared international concerns. Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 86 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 37 individuals who have served as a head of state or government.

PCC Arts & Sciences Dean Stephanie Rook is a two-time Fulbright Program participant. She visited India in 2013 before traveling to Mexico in 2021 to study the country’s African heritage.