PD investigating drive-by shooting in Kinston

Kinston Police is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday on Rouse Road.

PD says 22 year old Tyshion Turnage of Kinston was shot in the upper and lower limbs, or arms and legs.

It happened Sunday shortly before 6:30 pm.

Members of the Kinston Police Department along with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Kinston Fire Department, and Lenoir County EMS personnel responded to the 2000 Block of Rouse Road to a call of a shooting.

Turnage and a juvenile were walking along the roadway when shots were fired at Turnage by an unknown person in a vehicle.

The juvenile was unharmed.

Turnage has been transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment to wounds that do not appear to be life threatening.

Initial indications are that this assault appears to be a targeted attack on Turnage and not a random act of violence.

Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.