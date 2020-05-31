Peaceful protest to take place at Greenville’s Town Common following death of George Floyd

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – A peaceful march and protest is scheduled to take place at 1537 Evans Street Sunday at 5 p.m.

The event description says, “PEACEFUL march calling for #Justice for our brothers and sisters who have fallen victim to police brutality.”

Protesters will start at the Town Common then march to an undisclosed location.

Those choosing to participate are asked to bring “good energy, signs, and your best heart.”

This protest is just one of many occurring all over The United States, following the murder of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.