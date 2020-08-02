Peaceful protest planned in Lenoir County on children returning to the classroom

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A peaceful protest plans to take place outside the Lenoir County Board of Education, in support of children returning to the classroom.

It’s called ‘Our Children Belong in the Classroom.’

The goal is encouraging law makers to put children back into environments where they can better learn and interact with other students and their teachers.

Since the pandemic, children have mostly been remote learning.

The protest will occur in two waves. One on August 2nd from 5pm-9pm, and another August 10th from 5pm-9pm.

The address is:

2017 W Vernon Ave, Kinston, NC 28504-3329, United States

