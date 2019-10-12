Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died Friday night in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Old Oxford Road.

Police say 24-year-old Dejan Foster was rollerblading in the southbound lane when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Altima, 47-year-old Michael Carrigan was traveling north on Old Oxford Road when he crossed the dotted yellow line, into the southbound lane, to pass an SUV and that is when police say Foster was struck.

Foster was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Carrigan remained on the scene after the crash and has been charged with speeding and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.