RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was struck while walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic when the collision took place at approximately 8:22 a.m., according to police.

The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound, police said, when they hit Hernandez near the intersection of Hollyridge Drive.

That driver has not been identified by police, but did remain at the scene following the collision. No charges have been filed at this time.

The crash remains under active investigation of Raleigh police.