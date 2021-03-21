People enjoying first weekend of spring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The official start of spring had people in Greenville getting out to enjoy the rising temperatures on Sunday.

People took to the city’s Town Common to take in the weather and reconnect with friends and family. Many said they are ready to get out again safely a year into the pandemic.

“Make sure to appreciate the small things, during this whole pandemic it really shows you how just the small moments with your friends like going on a picnic or a walk and just sharing the little moments, really they’re actually the big moments in the grand scheme of things,” said Anna Norton, a student at ECU.

Park goers also tell they are ready to get back to other Springtime activities like vacations and other outdoor fun.