People in the LGBTQ+ community share thoughts on President Biden lifting the transgender military ban



GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Biden is getting rid of a Trump administration policy keeping transgendered people out of the military.

Now, no service member can be forced out of the military because of their gender identity. Lifting the ban is drawing praise from the LGBTQ+ community but criticism from conservatives.

President Biden signed the executive order Monday, saying “What I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform.”

People have been fighting for equality within the military for decades. President Truman ordered an end to racial segregation in the services in 1948. “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” prevented gay people from serving openly until President Obama ended the policy in 2011.

People within the LGBTQ+ community say the transgender policy may be gone, but it won’t end bigotry within the services.

Noah Ambrose is the LGBTQ+ Chair for Young Democrats of N.C.

He explains, “It remains in far too many quarters including our military leadership and our halls of government. I think that’s something that can only be fixed with education and with codified nondiscrimination protections.”

Ambrose wants more non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people put into law for civilians with housing, access to credit and more.

President Biden’s executive order also directs the defense and homeland security departments to reexamine service members’ records. It’s aimed at looking into cases for people discharged or denied reenlistment due to gender identity issues.

