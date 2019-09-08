Permanent Ocracoke residents allowed back on island Monday

Starting Monday, September 9, 2019, Hyde County will begin allowing permanent Ocracoke residents to come back to the island.

You must have a green re-entry pass or a Hatteras priority boarding pass sticker on your vehicle to board the ferry.

The county usually does not allow any re-entry prior to critical infrastructure being operational.

However, due to the unique situation caused by the flooding, we want to allow residents to get back to their homes as soon as possible to start mitigating the damages.

Officials will readdress other re-entry categories as critical infrastructure starts to come back online.

Emergency personnel that have red re-entry passes and deliveries deemed critical to recovery and pre-authorized by incident command staff will have boarding priority over residents.

Please be aware that you are not guaranteed a spot on the ferry.

It will be a first come first served boarding, after the priority vehicles are loaded. If space is not available and you are willing to walk on, that option will be available to you as well.

Be aware that we have limited resources on the island and your home may not be habitable. We still do not have power and are under a boil water advisory. We do not have any shelters on the island for displaced residents to use. Make sure you bring anything you may need for your day to day life when you come back.

The NCDOT Ferry Division will also be adding an additional route to Ocracoke via the Hatteras ferry terminal that will come directly to Silver Lake. There are some restrictions on that route due to the type of ferry being used and the ramps available. The ferry division is advising that vehicles with low clearance will not be able to board this route.

The ferry schedule for Monday, Sept. 9 will be as follows:

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Only high-clearance vehicles will be allowed on the Hatteras-Silver Lake route. In addition, the Ferry Division’s Pamlico Sound routes will be on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All fuel deliveries to Ocracoke should use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter to Ocracoke departure.

