Person cut out of pickup truck after truck slams into tree near South Carolina-North Carolina line

GREEN SEA, S.C. (WBTW) – A person had to be cut out of a pickup truck after it hit a tree Friday afternoon in Horry County.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at 2979 Little Bethel Road in the Green Sea area. That’s close to the South Carolina-North Carolina line.

The Horry County Fire Department posted pictures of the crash, which show a mangled white pickup truck on its side, up against a tree.

The department says the person became trapped in the truck and had to be cut out. The person was then taken via ambulance from the scene and then flown to a hospital.

It’s not clear what led to the crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. The Tabor City Fire Department assisted.