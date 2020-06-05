Pest specialists say warm weather, rain produce more insects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) We’ve had a dry week so far, but as rain moves in you might notice an increase in insects on your property and in your home.

When it comes to rain pests are looking for new homes since their current homes are being overwhelmed with rainwater.

Insects are coming up from the grounds looking for dryer places. There’s already an increase in mosquitoes.

Part of that is due to the higher than usual amount of rain saw during the month of May.

“At this time of year, we see a large increase in ants of all sorts especially fire ants. As they pick up and move and look for higher ground. Also millipedes, roaches, any of those types of insects,” said Kelvin Rawls, Technical Manager, Pestech of Greenville

Rawls adds as we head into warmer months insects reproduce more, which means they will be moving around looking for new homes and food sources.

Specialists tell 9 On Your Side the most effective and safest way to deal with insects in and around your home is contacting an integrated pest management professional that can point out the problem and correct it. Don’t try and fix it yourself.