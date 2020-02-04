Pesticide collection in Beaufort County late February

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) On February 26 for four hours, Beaufort County’s Agricultural Extension Officers and North Carolina’s Department of Agriculture will be collecting unused or old pesticides from homeowners and farmers.

Pesticides are used to help grow crops for farmers and date back centuries.

Although it’s helpful most of the time, it’s not always beneficial for health and environmental purpose.

Pesticides are often held in barns or sheds. If they leak, it can contaminate the environment, becoming a potential health risk.

If a pesticide container leaks and contaminates areas, it can ultimately be an unhealthy spread of chemicals.

Rod Gurangus is Beaufort County’s Agriculture Extension Agent.

He says people also come to these collection events looking for unused pesticides to use on their crops.

Pesticide containers and boxes in a barn shed.

These events are held in most North Carolina counties every other year.

This way when one county is hosting it and another isn’t, farmers and homeowners can head to the next county over to get or return pesticides to the event.