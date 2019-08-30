Pet oxygen masks donated to Onslow County EMS

A generous donation made to an Onslow County agency will be vital to animals and can possibly help save a life.

Invisible Fence Brand donated 11 pet oxygen masks to Onslow County Emergency Services Friday morning.

It is part of Project Breathe. The nonprofit’s goal is to supply every fire station in the country and Canada with the device. General Manager of Invisible Fence Brand of the Coastal Carolinas Jeremy Sterbra said the organization saw a need.

“What makes us feel even better is hopefully that they never have to use it but if they do then it’s here they can use and resuscitate the pets,” said Sterbra.

A therapy dog demonstrates pet oxygen masks donated to Onslow County Emergency Services.

The oxygen masks have a multipurpose. The tool can be used in situations where an animal is suffering from smoke inhalation or assist in water rescues.

Prior to the donation, Onslow County Emergency Services did not have these pet oxygen masks.

“We’ve always done our best to take care of animals at a fire or any other type of fire emergency where we may encounter a pet but this is actually going to be the right tool,” said Onslow County EMS Division Head David Grovdahl.

According to the organization thousand of pets are affected by home fires each year. Most situations result from smoke inhalation.

Invisible Fence Brand says they’ve distributed more than 27, 400 pet oxygen masks nationwide, 9,164 kits, and helped in more than 200 rescues.

